Jan 9 (Reuters) - 4Imprint Group Plc:

* ‍REVALUATION OF RELEVANT NON-CASH DEFERRED TAX ITEMS AT NEW US CORPORATE TAX RATE NOT EXPECTED TO PRODUCE A MATERIAL EFFECT 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* ‍FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AND BEYOND, REDUCTION IN FEDERAL TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESULTS.​