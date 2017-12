Dec 20 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: 4SC RECEIVES PEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN WAIVER FOR RESMINOSTAT IN CTCL FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* RESMINOSTAT BEING EVALUATED AS MAINTENANCE THERAPY IN ADVANCED-STAGE CTCL PATIENTS IN PIVOTAL RESMAIN STUDY

* TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)