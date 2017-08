BRIEF-4SC resolves on capital increase to advance its drug development programs

June 12 (Reuters) - 4SC AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: 4SC AG RESOLVES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES TO CONTINUE TO ADVANCE ITS DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR RESMINOSTAT, 4SC-202 AND 4SC-208

* IS PLANNING A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE BY WAY OF A RIGHTS OFFERING FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS. A TOTAL OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY 16.4 MILLION NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED FOR SUBSCRIPTION

* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO WILL BE 29:25

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017 AND END ON 3 JULY 2017 AT NOON

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER NEW SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE DETERMINED ON 28 JUNE 2017

* AIMS TO RAISE TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF BETWEEN EUR 44 AND 56 MILLION FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE