Oct 10 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* ‍RESMINOSTAT DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL TO SIGNIFICANTLY ALLEVIATE ITCHING IN CTCL PATIENTS​

* ‍RESMINOSTAT THEREFORE HAS POTENTIAL TO ALLEVIATE ONE OF MAJOR DISEASE BURDENS IN AFFECTED PATIENTS​