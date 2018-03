BRIEF-500.Com, China Sports Lottery Administration Enter Framework Agreement

March 6 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.COM ENTERED INTO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE CHINA SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER TO DEVELOP PHYSICAL SALES CHANNELS

* 500.COM LTD - WILL SEEK TO ENTER COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH PROVINCIAL SPORTS LOTTERIES CENTERS TO ASSIST IN INSTALLING SPORTS LOTTERY TERMINALS​

* 500.COM - DEAL UNDER WHICH CO, CHINA SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER TO COOPERATE TO DEVELOP PHYSICAL CHANNELS TO SELL SPORTS LOTTERY TICKETS