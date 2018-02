Feb 9 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.COM LIMITED ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF FRIEDMAN LLP AS ITS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND DISPOSAL OF QUFAN

* 500.COM LTD - ‍DISPOSED OF ITS 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN QUFAN INTERNET TECHNOLOGY INC., AND SHENZHEN QUFAN NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, FOR RMB127.5 MILLION​