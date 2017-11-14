FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-500.Com Ltd reports qtrly ‍net revenues of rmb43.2 million
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 14, 2017 / 11:01 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-500.Com Ltd reports qtrly ‍net revenues of rmb43.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* 500.Com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Qtrly ‍net revenues were rmb43.2 million compared with rmb19.3 million for Q2 of 2017​

* 500.Com Ltd - qtrly ‍basic and diluted losses per ads were rmb1.77 and rmb1.77, respectively​

* 500.Com Ltd - qtrly ‍non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ads were rmb1.44 and rmb1.44, respectively​

* 500.Com Ltd - ‍“we voluntarily and temporarily suspended our online lottery sales operations in response to promulgation of self-inspection notice”​

* 500.Com Ltd - suspension of online lottery sales operations materially and adversely impacted results for Q3 ​

* 500.Com Ltd - ‍will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.