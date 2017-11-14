BRIEF-500.Com Ltd reports qtrly ‍net revenues of rmb43.2 million

Nov 14 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd
* 500.Com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2017
* Qtrly net revenues were rmb43.2 million compared with rmb19.3 million for Q2 of 2017
* 500.Com Ltd - qtrly basic and diluted losses per ads were rmb1.77 and rmb1.77, respectively
* 500.Com Ltd - qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ads were rmb1.44 and rmb1.44, respectively
* 500.Com Ltd - “we voluntarily and temporarily suspended our online lottery sales operations in response to promulgation of self-inspection notice”
* 500.Com Ltd - suspension of online lottery sales operations materially and adversely impacted results for Q3
* 500.Com Ltd - will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry