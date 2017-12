Dec 18 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.COM LIMITED ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* 500.COM LTD SAYS MIN YU HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE TODAY

* 500.COM LTD SAYS YU'S DUTIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY QIANG YUAN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY