Sept 21 (Reuters) - 51job Inc

* 51Job Inc - ‍Announces strategic investment in Lagou​

* 51Job Inc - ‍Has entered into an agreement to become majority shareholder of Lagou Information Limited​

* 51Job Inc - ‍Company will acquire a 60% equity interest in parent company of Lagou for $119 million in cash​