Feb 8 (Reuters) - 71MEDIA SA:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 11,483 ZLOTYS VERSUS 131,210 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NEGATIVE REVENUE OF 384 ZLOTYS VERSUS REVENUE OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO