Oct 4 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: 86% OF WCM‘S SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ACCEPTED TLG IMMOBILIEN AG‘S TAKEOVER OFFER

* ‍AS A RESULT OF APPROX. 86% ACCEPTANCE RATE, TLG IMMOBILIEN WILL ISSUE 20,435,708 NEW NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES​

‍EXPECTS TO REALIZE COST SYNERGIES OF APPROX. EUR 5 M P.A. ON FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS, ASSUMING DOMINATION AGREEMENT IS CONCLUDED BETWEEN TLG AND WCM​