Jan 29 (Reuters) - 8I Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ACQUIRED 875,000 SHARES IN DIGIMATIC GROUP AND AS CONSIDERATION 8IH WILL TRANSFER 7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN 8IH TO DMC​

* ‍COMPANY WILL INCREASE ITS EQUITY INTEREST IN DMC FROM 69.7% TO 71.7%​