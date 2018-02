BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Names Jack Sinclair CEO

Feb 23 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores:

* JACK SINCLAIR NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF 99 CENTS ONLY STORES AS CEO GEOFFREY COVERT RETIRES; JASON KIDD PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* 99 CENTS ONLY STORES - ‍Q4 BENEFITTED FROM STRONG HOLIDAY SALES PERFORMANCE WITH CHRISTMAS SELL THROUGH OF APPROXIMATELY 88%​

* 99 CENTS ONLY STORES - NORMAN AXELROD HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIR OF BOARD

* 99 CENTS ONLY STORES - PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.26 BILLION AND $2.27 BILLION (ON A 53-WEEK BASIS)

* 99 CENTS ONLY STORES - ESTIMATED PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL SAME STORE SALES INCREASE OF 8.0% TO 8.5%

* 99 CENTS ONLY STORES - PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q4 FISCAL 2018 SAME STORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6.0% TO 7.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: