Dec 7 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores:

* REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 SALES ROSE 10.7 PERCENT TO $553.6 MILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 11.3 PERCENT

* - QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $27.1 MILLION COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF $37.0 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* - REITERATING POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

* - SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $48 MILLION - $53 MILLION

* - REITERATING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR YEAR-OVER-YEAR DECREASE IN NET LOSS AND AN INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA OVER SAME PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: