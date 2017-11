Nov 6 (Reuters) - A GROUP OF RETAIL ASSETS SWEDEN AB :

* RENEWS AGREEMENT WITH ICA SIGNALEN EKHOLMEN CENTRUM IN LINKØPING ‍​

* A GROUP OF RETAIL ASSETS SWEDEN AB - ‍NEW AGREEMENT WITH ICA SIGNALEN IS FOR TEN YEARS

* A GROUP OF RETAIL ASSETS SWEDEN AB - ‍NEW AGREEMENT WITH ICA SIGNALEN MEANS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT SEK 2 MILLION PER YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)