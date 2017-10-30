FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.12
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 30, 2017 / 8:30 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp

* A. H. Belo Corporation announces third quarter 2017 financial results, real estate sales, special dividend, stock repurchase program and voluntary pension contribution

* Q3 revenue fell 6.5 percent to $60.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.14 per share on October 27, 2017​

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍company expects to re-start open market stock repurchases in Q4 of 2017​

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍has approximately 1 million shares of common stock remaining under its prior board-approved stock repurchase authority​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.