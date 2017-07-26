FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports record second quarter net earnings on nearly 11 percent increase in sales
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports record second quarter net earnings on nearly 11 percent increase in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.07 to $2.11

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A. O. Smith - continued to see demand for premium products in China with sales growth in local currency of 20 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $2.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $738.2 million versus $667.0 million

* A. O. Smith Corp - Q2 sales for North America segment increased nearly nine percent to $470.7 million

* A. O. Smith Corp - "project our global sales will grow between 10 and 11 percent" in 2017

* A. O. Smith Corp - "We continued to see solid demand for our premium products in china with sales growth in local currency of 20 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.