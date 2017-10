BRIEF-A P Systems makes initial approach for possible RedstoneConnect takeover

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Redstoneconnect Plc:

* A P SYSTEMS HOLDINGS - POSSIBLE OFFER FOR REDSTONECONNECT PLC

* ‍A P SYSTEMS HOLDINGS - MADE AN INITIAL APPROACH TO DIRECTORS OF REDSTONECONNECT PLC AND IS CONSIDERING POSSIBILITY OF MAKING AN OFFER​

* A P SYSTEMS - ‍OFFER TO BE SATISFIED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN A P SYSTEMS AND CASH​

* A P SYSTEMS - ‍BOARD EMPHASISES THAT THIS APPROACH IS AT A PRELIMINARY STAGE AND NO DECISIONS HAVE YET BEEN MADE​

* A P SYSTEMS - ‍CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE FOR REDSTONECONNECT, NOR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MAY BE MADE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)