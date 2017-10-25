FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-A Schulman Q4 earnings per share $0.25
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-A Schulman Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and full year results

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $646.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $625 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A Schulman Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20 per diluted share​

* A Schulman Inc says ‍believe fiscal 2018 will be first year in recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.