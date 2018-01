Jan 5 (Reuters) - A1M PHARMA AB:

* A1M PHARMA INITIATES ITS CLINICAL PROGRAM - ENTERS INTO COLLABORATION TO STUDY HARMFUL EFFECTS DURING PRRT RADIATION THERAPY

* STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO START DURING Q1 OF 2018, AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN LAST QUARTER OF 2019

* ‍HAS INITIATED A COLLABORATION WITH ANTAROS MEDICAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)