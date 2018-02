Feb 5 (Reuters) - A1M PHARMA AB:

* PROPOSES RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 83 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS TO FINANCE CLINICAL STUDIES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 5 PER NEW SHARE‍​

* ISSUE IS SECURED TO 75 PERCENT CORRESPONDING TO SEK 62.3 MILLION