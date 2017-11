Nov 21 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd

* 4 months to oct npat nz$52.3 million versus nz$22 mln‍​

* 4 months to oct revenue nz$262.2 million versus nz$155.2 mln‍​

* expecting marketing expense in 2h18 to exceed 1h18 by about nz$30 million, driven by timing of planned spend in china and usa

* seeking to build inventory to more sustainable levels during fy18