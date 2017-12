BRIEF-A8 New Media Group Says Yunhai Qingtian Enters Equity Transfer Agreement

Dec 18 (Reuters) - A8 New Media Group Ltd:

* A8 NEW MEDIA -YUNHAI QINGTIAN ENTERS EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH VENDOR A TO ACQUIRE 1.9% OF LANLANLANLAN FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA FOR RMB10.3 MILLION

* A8 NEW MEDIA GROUP - UNIT‍ ENTERS EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT II WITH VENDOR B TO BUY 1.71% OF LANLANLANLAN FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA​ FOR RMB9.2 MILLION

* A8 NEW MEDIA GROUP - YUNHAI QINGTIAN ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH ZHEJIANG HUZHOU HAINA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY TO BUY 1.39% STAKE IN TARGET FOR RMB7.5 MILLION