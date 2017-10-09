FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 9, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings secures committed $65 million acquisition financing for AdCare transaction and increases revolving credit facility

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍also announced that it increased its revolving credit facility under its existing senior secured credit facility by $15 million to $55 million​

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍increased revolving credit facility is scheduled to mature in June 2022​

* AAC Holdings - ‍terms of incremental term loan facility would be consistent with AAC’s existing $210 million senior secured term loan facility

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍terms of incremental term loan facility is scheduled to mature in june 2023​

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍proceeds from incremental term loan facility would be used to fund AAC’s proposed acquisition of AdCare Inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.