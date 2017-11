Nov 2 (Reuters) - Aaon Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Quarterly sales rose 8.7 percent to $113.7 million

* Aaon Inc - ‍Backlog at September 30, 2017 increased 19% to $73.8 million, from $62.2 million for same period a year ago​

* Aaon - ‍For 2018, currently estimate total capital expenditures in range of $35 million - $37 million - SEC Filing​