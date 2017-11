Nov 14 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* ‍EBITDA IMPROVED IN Q3 OF 2017 BY 11% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR -1.6 MILLION (Q3/2016: EUR -1.8 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍SALES OF EUR 2.6 MILLION (Q3/2016: EUR 2.9 MILLION)​

* ‍AAP EXPECTS SALES AND EBITDA TO BE AT LOWER END OF GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)