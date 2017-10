Oct 20 (Reuters) - AAR Corp

* AAR - ‍on Oct 18, AAR, as parent guarantor, AAR Canada Holdings ULC, as borrower, entered credit agreement with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as lender​

* AAR Corp - ‍credit agreement creates a Canadian $31 million term loan​ - SEC filing

* AAR Corp - ‍net proceeds of loan will be used to pay a portion of amount outstanding under AAR's credit agreement dated as of April 12, 2011​ Source text: (bit.ly/2l4oA6A) Further company coverage: