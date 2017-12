Dec 18 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JAN 31 2018 ON ACQUIRING CO OWN SHARES

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON ACQUIRING UP TO 0.8 MILLION SHARES WITHIN 3 YRS

* TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE FOR ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES WILL NOT BE HIGHER THAN 16 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MAXIMUM PRICE PER SHARE WILL NOT BE HIGHER THAN 19.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE