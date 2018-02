Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* AB BIOSCIENCES AND SHIRE ENTER INTO AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF AB BIOSCIENCES’ PRIM PROGRAM

* SHIRE PLC - NO FURTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE DISCLOSED

* SHIRE PLC - ‍AB BIOSCIENCES TO RECEIVE AN UPFRONT LICENSE FEE AND POTENTIAL RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM SHIRE​

* SHIRE PLC - SHIRE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE PRIM PROGRAM