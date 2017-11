Nov 21 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWING THAT MASITINB IS CAPABLE OF COUNTERACTING RESISTANCE TO ONCOLOGY TREATMENTS

* ‍RESEARCH DEMONSTRATES THAT MASITINIB ENHANCES DCK-DEPENDENT ACTIVATION OF GEMCITABINE​

* ‍MASITINIB WAS FOUND TO BE MOST ACTIVE OF KINASE INHIBITORS TESTED​