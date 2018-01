Jan 4 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT BASED ON INTERIM ANALYSIS, IDMC RECOMMENDED THE CONTINUATION OF THE MASITINIB PHASE 3 STUDY IN PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS WITH NO REQUIREMENT TO INCREASE THE SAMPLE SIZE

* ‍FINAL RESULTS OF STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN Q2 2019​

* ‍IDMC DID NOT REPORT ANY SAFETY CONCERN WITH MASITINIB IN STUDY POPULATION​