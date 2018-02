BRIEF-AB Volvo revises board proposal after Geely owner Li Shufu buys stake in Daimler

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AB Volvo:

* PRESS INFORMATION FROM AB VOLVO‘S ELECTION COMMITTEE. AB VOLVO‘S ELECTION COMMITTEE PRESENTS REVISED BOARD PROPOSAL

* SAYS ‍ELECTION COMMITTEE NO LONGER PROPOSES RE-ELECTION OF HÅKAN SAMUELSSON​

* SAYS ‍REVISED BOARD PROPOSAL DUE TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT LI SHUFU, VIA GEELY GROUP, HAS BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN DAIMLER

* VOLVO CAR GROUP, IN WHICH HÅKAN SAMUELSSON IS CEO, IS A SUBSIDIARY OF ZHEIJANG GEELY HOLDING GROUP WHOSE MAIN OWNER IS LI SHUFU​

* SAYS ‍ELECTION COMMITTEE'S PROPOSAL IS OTHERWISE UNCHANGED IN RELATION TO PROPOSAL PRESENTED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018​