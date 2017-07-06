FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Volvo to place up to its entire 25 pct stake in Deutz -bookrunner
July 6, 2017 / 3:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AB Volvo to place up to its entire 25 pct stake in Deutz -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Deutz AG: Bookrunner says:

* Launch of a sale of Deutz AG shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process on behalf of AB Volvo‍​

* AB Volvo launching a sale of up to its full stake in Deutz via accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors

* Seller currently holds 30,246,582 shares corresponding to 25.0 percent of the total number of shares in Deutz

* Deutz will remain an important supplier to the seller

* Price will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process

* Bookbuilding period commences today, July 6, and May close at any time on short notice

* Deutsche Bank acts as sole bookrunner in connection with the placing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

