July 19 (Reuters) - ABADON REAL ESTATE SA

* ITS UNIT, PARTNER SA, SIGNS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WITH MURAPOL PROJEKT FOR ABOUT 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TYCHY​

* ITS UNIT, PARTNER SA, SIGNS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WITH MURAPOL PROJEKT FOR ABOUT 34.1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN POZNAN