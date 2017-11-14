BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group expects HY net profit after tax of NZ$5.4 mln to NZ$6.2 mln​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd

* Expects hy net profit after tax (NPAT) of NZ$5.4 million to NZ$6.2 million ​

* For HY ‍earnings before interest,tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to be NZ$17.1 million to NZ$18.3 million​

* ‍Expects to pay a dividend consistent with last year’s interim dividend of 16 cents per share​

* ‍For HY, Abano expects gross revenue of NZ$155 million to NZ$160 million & revenue of NZ$130 million to NZ$135 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: