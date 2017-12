Dec 20 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* ‍HY REPORTED GROSS REVENUE OF NZ$158.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$138.9 MILLION ​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 16 NZ CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$6MLN VERSUS NZ$5.9 MILLION