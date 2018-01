BRIEF-Abaxis Sees Q3 2018 Revenue $59 Million To $60 Million

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abaxis Inc:

* EXPECTS OPERATING INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION IN THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 OF $9.0 MILLION TO $10.0 MILLION

* ABAXIS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $59 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* DURING Q3 OF FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION TO $3.5 MILLION TO ITS INCOME STATEMENT DUE TO TCJA

* FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, EXPECTS EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO DECLINE BY 200 TO 300 BASIS POINTS IN FISCAL 2018

* ABAXIS ESTIMATES ITS EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019 WILL BE LOWER BY 1,000 TO 1,200 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017