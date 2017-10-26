FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ABB has capacity for bolt-on acquisitions but no large purchases in next two quarters
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
October 26, 2017 / 8:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-ABB has capacity for bolt-on acquisitions but no large purchases in next two quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd

* ABB CEO says we see chf35 as a possible share price, this is what we need to aim for

* ABB CEO says there is more positive sentiment in parts of the world, cautiously optimistic about recovery of industrial sector

* ABB CEO says the world is starting to grow, but uncertainties remain

* ABB CEO says growth momentum is building at company

* Abb CEO says will remain cautious on cost and balance sheet

* Abb CEO says want to be cautious on acquisitons, has capacity for bolt ons but no large purchases in next two quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.