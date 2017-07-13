FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Abbott, Bigfoot Biomedical enter deal to develop diabetes management systems
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Abbott, Bigfoot Biomedical enter deal to develop diabetes management systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott Laboratories and Bigfoot Biomedical enter agreement to develop and commercialize diabetes management systems

* Abbott says financial terms of the agreement with Bigfoot are not being disclosed

* Abbott says will supply glucose measurement sensors for all of Bigfoot's insulin delivery systems in U.S. as exclusive sensors for those systems

* Bigfoot will develop and commercialize multiple systems using Abbott's freestyle libre sensor technology

* In the U.S., freestyle libre system is currently pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.