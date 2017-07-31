FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories says entered into term loan agreement with lenders
#Bonds News
July 31, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories says entered into term loan agreement with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott Laboratories - on july 31, co, entered into term loan agreement with lenders and Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent

* Abbott Laboratories - loans will be made in a single borrowing and mature and be payable in full 5 years after date of such borrowing

* Abbott Laboratories says term loan agreement provides co ability to borrow up to $2.8 billion on unsecured basis to finance Alere acquisition - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2vmTco6 Further company coverage:

