FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.63 billion

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍second-quarter worldwide sales of $6.6 billion increased 24.4 percent on a reported basis​

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $‍1,273​ million, up 3.8 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q2 total vascular sales $731‍​ million, up 6.6 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - qtrly total pediatric sales $‍​987 million, up 1.4 percent on a reported basis

* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,731 million, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍raises full-year 2017 EPS guidance range for continuing operations​

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍sales growth in quarter impacted by purchasing patterns associated with implementation of new goods and services tax system in India​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.