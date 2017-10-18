FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbott Q3 adjusted EPS $0.66 from continuing operations
October 18, 2017
October 18, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Abbott Q3 adjusted EPS $0.66 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $0.99 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.74 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.48 to $2.50 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $6.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.72 billion

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍narrowed its full-year 2017 eps guidance range​

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total pediatric sales $‍975​ million, up 0.8 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total nutrition sales $1,768 million, up 0.8 percent on a reported basis‍​

* Abbott Laboratories - qtrly total vascular sales $‍724​ million, up 17.1 percent on reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - qtrly total diagnostics sales $1,279 million, up 5.4 percent on a reported basis ‍​

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍on Oct. 3, 2017, Abbott completed acquisition of Alere​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍expects to initiate launch of its alinity systems in U.S. In 2018​

* Abbott Laboratories - forecasts specified items for Q4 of $0.44 related to amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍forecasts net specified items for full year 2017 of approximately $1.51 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
