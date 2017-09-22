BRIEF-AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors

Sept 22 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - specific terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - AbbVie is sponsor conducting trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - study could expand into additional solid tumors in future
* Bristol-Myers - collaboration to evaluate combination of abbVie's ABBV-399 and co's Opdivo in c-Met overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer