BRIEF-AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors
September 22, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in a month

BRIEF-AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc

* AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍specific terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍AbbVie is sponsor conducting trial​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍study could expand into additional solid tumors in future​

* Bristol-Myers - collaboration to evaluate combination of abbVie’s ABBV-399 and co’s Opdivo in c-Met overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

