FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abbvie and harpoon therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Abbvie and harpoon therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie and Harpoon Therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

* Abbvie Inc - ‍financial terms were not disclosed.​

* Abbvie Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Harpoon will engineer tritac molecules directed against selected cancer targets using its proprietary platform​

* Abbvie Inc says Harpoon will ‍provide Abbvie right to pursue further development and commercialization of the tritac molecules​

* Abbvie - collaboration to incorporate Harpoon’s tritac platform with co’s research-stage immuno-oncology targets to develop novel cancer therapeutics​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.