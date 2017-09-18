BRIEF-AbbVie announces positive topline results from phase 3 trial evaluating Venclexta/Venclyxto tablets in combination with Rituxan

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* AbbVie announces positive topline results from phase 3 trial evaluating Venclexta™/Venclyxto™ (Venetoclax) tablets in combination with Rituxan® (Rituximab) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic Leukemia

* Abbvie Inc - ‍Phase 3 Murano Study Of Venclexta venclyxto tablets in combination with rituxan met its primary endpoint​

* Abbvie inc - ‍Venclexta/Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍Safety data, including serious and most common adverse events and discontinuation rates, are currently being analyzed​

* AbbVie - ‍Tumor lysis syndrome, including fatal events, has occurred in patients with previously treated CLL with high tumor burden on treating with Venclyxto​