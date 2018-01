BRIEF-Abbvie CEO To Discuss Dividend Growth, Share Buybacks With Board

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE SEES 2018 NON-GAAP U.S. TAX RATE OF 9 PERCENT GRADUALLY RISING TO 13 PERCENT OVER NEXT 5 YEARS; CORRECTS FROM GAAP

* ABBVIE SAYS PLANS TO FILE FOR VENCLEXTA APPROVAL IN AML LATER THIS YEAR

* ABBVIE SAYS VENCLEXTA AML APPROVAL COULD COME 2 YEARS AHEAD OF INITIAL EXPECTATIONS

* ABBVIE SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EPS $1.70 TO $1.79; OPERATING PERCENTAGE REVENUE GROWTH APPROACHING MID TEENS

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS LOOKING FOR ASSETS THAT CAN DRIVE STRONG GROWTH IN 2023-2025 TIME FRAME

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS TO DISCUSS ACCELERATION OF DIVIDEND GROWTH, SHARE BUYBACKS WITH BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)