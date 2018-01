BRIEF-Abbvie Looking To Return Additional Cash To Shareholders

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS ANTICIPATES REDUCTION IN TAX RATE AS RESULT OF US TAX REFORM

* ABBVIE CEO PLANS TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN US IN COMING YEARS WITH ACCESS TO OVERSEAS CASH

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS PLANS TO ADVANCE NEUROSCIENCE PIPELINE TO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN COMING DECADE

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS RISANKIZUMAB FOR PSORIASIS AND RELATED INDICATIONS CAN BE $5 BILLION DRUG BY 2025

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS UPADACITINIB IMMUNOLOGY DRUG CAN REACH $6.5 BILLION SALES BY 2025 WITH SIX INDICATIONS

* ABBVIE SAYS EXPECTS TO MOVE AT LEAST 10 DRUGS FOR SOLID TUMOR CANCERS TO CLINICAL TRIALS IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS WILL LOOK FOR WAYS TO RETURN ADDITIONAL CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS