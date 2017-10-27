FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AbbVie, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 4:33 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-AbbVie, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says psoriasis business &, in general, areas where humira competes, has been and continues to be a relatively crowded market

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says humira will still be a workhorse product within the psoriasis market, and risankizumab will fit in

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says we would attempt to get a preliminary injunction to block any launches that violate our Humira IP ‍​

* AbbVie, on conf call, says upadacitinib NDA next year will be filed with at least five of six studies ‍​ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.