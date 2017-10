Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives U.S. FDA priority review for Investigational Oral Treatment Elagolix for the management of Endometriosis with associated pain

* Abbvie inc - ‍expects PDUFA date for FDA to complete its review will be in Q2 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)