BRIEF-Abbvie reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* Abbvie says Q3 earnings per share $1.01; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41; Q3 net revenue $6,995 million versus $6,432 million

* Abbvie says Q3 global humira net revenue $4.70 billion, up 15.8 percent on a reported basis

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $7.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie says Q3 global imbruvica net revenue $688 million, up 37.3 percent on a reported basis

* Abbvie says updates 2017 earnings per share guidance range to $4.27 to $4.29; raises 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $5.53 to $5.55

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie says provides 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $6.37 to $6.57

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie says on track to meet/exceed long-range guidance provided in Oct 2015; now expects 2020 global Humira sales to approach $21 billion

* Announces a dividend increase of 11 percent, beginning with dividend payable in February 2018

* 2017 adjusted earnings per share outlook excludes $1.26 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, other items