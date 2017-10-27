FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abbvie reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 12:13 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Abbvie reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* Abbvie says Q3 earnings per share $1.01; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41; Q3 net revenue $6,995 million versus $6,432 million

* Abbvie says Q3 global humira net revenue $4.70 billion, up 15.8 percent on a reported basis

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $7.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie says Q3 global imbruvica net revenue $688 million, up 37.3 percent on a reported basis

* Abbvie says updates 2017 earnings per share guidance range to $4.27 to $4.29; raises 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $5.53 to $5.55

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie says provides 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $6.37 to $6.57

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie says on track to meet/exceed long-range guidance provided in Oct 2015; now expects 2020 global Humira sales to approach $21 billion

* Announces a dividend increase of 11 percent, beginning with dividend payable in February 2018

* 2017 adjusted earnings per share outlook excludes $1.26 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, other items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.